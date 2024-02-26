Pennsylvania hospital to join WellSpan Health

Lewisburg, Pa.-based Evangelical Community Hospital is set to join York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health pending regulatory approval.

If approved, Evangelical Community Hospital will become WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital on or about July 1, according to a joint Feb. 26 news release from WellSpan announcing the signing of a definitive agreement.

Evangelical Community Hospital's accompanying network of care serving the Central Susquehanna Valley will also join WellSpan, expanding WellSpan's reach to 1.3 million patients across 12 counties in Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland. Evangelical has 1,900 employees and more than 170 employed and non-employed physicians on staff at its hospital licensed to care for patients in its 131 licensed beds.

"When we embarked on our journey to reimagine healthcare at WellSpan, we committed to innovation while keeping healthcare local," WellSpan CEO Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, said in the release. "We're excited to build on that commitment with Evangelical. As the only locally-governed health system in Central Pennsylvania, our mission is focused on improving the health of our friends and neighbors. When health outcomes improve through innovative care models, strategic partnerships, and a strong sense of purpose, it creates a fantastic combination."