OSF HealthCare looks to buy shuttered hospital

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is making moves to purchase St. Margaret's Hospital, which shuttered in January, WCBU reported May 5. 

The Peru, Ill.-based hospital closed with only days' notice. OSF HealthCare said it hopes to reopen the emergency room and other inpatient services. 

The hospital's leadership has signed a letter of intent to sell the hospital and other, unspecified Illinois Valley facilities to OSF. 

St. Margaret's Hospital currently belongs to parent company SMP Health System, based in Fargo, N.D.

