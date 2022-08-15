MultiCare, Yakima Valley Memorial extend merger discussions

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial Hospital have extended the timeline for merger discussions, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported Aug. 14.

MultiCare's external communications director, Lori Meyers, said the two healthcare providers continue to discuss the merger.

"MultiCare Health System and Yakima Valley Memorial are still in the due diligence and information sharing process to determine strategic and operational alignment," she said "We plan to wrap up this process within the next couple of months."

A similar statement was released in July by Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital CEO Carole Peet, MSN, RN, the news outlet said.

"We are now evaluating a new strategy to guarantee continued access to outstanding local healthcare for our community for decades to come," Ms. Peet's statement said.

The 226-bed, nonprofit hospital serves Central Washington’s Yakima Valley.