Mercy Iowa City ends search for new partner

Mercy Iowa City (Iowa) announced it has abandoned plans to exit its four-year affiliation with the statewide MercyOne health network to integrate into a more extensive healthcare system. According to a July 28 report from The Gazette, the only community hospital in Iowa City was unsuccessful in its search for a replacement partner and will remain with MercyOne.

Mercy Iowa City acting president and CEO Mike Trachta said significant unanticipated changes affected the decision.

"While we have received several proposals and vetted a number of potential partners, we have not identified a partner that is a good long-term fit for us. Therefore, we have made the decision to end our search for a strategic partner and remain an affiliate of MercyOne," Mr. Trachta said.

The Gazette also reported that Mercy Iowa City's executive vice president and CFO, Dawna Miller, and the vice president and COO, Judy Andronowitz, are leaving the organization.