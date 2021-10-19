Mercy Health partners with Ohio State cancer center

Mercy Health-Springfield (Ill.) announced a new affiliation with the Columbus-based Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, which will allow those in Clark and Champaign counties to stay close to home while receiving care from OSUCCC.

Through the partnership, the two organizations will collaborate to offer survivorship and cancer genetic services through telehealth, according to an Oct. 12 press release.

Mercy Health-Springfield includes Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana (Ill.) Hospital.

"Expanding access to high-quality cancer care and clinical trials while minimizing the travel burden for patients and families is a priority at the OSUCCC-James. We know that through this collaboration with Mercy Health-Springfield, more patients in Clark and Champaign counties will have access to the most innovative and state-of-the-art cancer treatments and research available. There is nothing more important to us than curing cancer, and this new affiliation enables us to expand the scope of cancer care into the community while extending our shared vision of creating a cancer-free world," said William Farrar, MD, CEO of OSUCCC-James.