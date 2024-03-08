Massachusetts health system has 'strong interest' in buying Steward hospital

New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health has expressed interest in buying Fall River, Mass.-based Saint Anne's Hospital, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

The interest comes amid growing concerns about the fate of Steward's nine Massachusetts hospitals due to the health system's ongoing financial troubles.

"Southcoast Health is actively engaged with appropriate stakeholders in discussions about our region's evolving healthcare landscape," David McCready, president and CEO of Southcoast Health, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We believe strongly that the best solution for our community and its people is for St. Anne's Hospital to join the Southcoast Health family."

In a Southcoast Health community letter, obtained by Becker's. Mr. McCready said that the next step in the process is to determine if an acquisition of any degree would be viable.

"We are announcing our strong interest in having St. Anne's Hospital join the Southcoast Health family," Mr. McCready said in the letter. "Ultimately, our goal is to further provide our region with patient-centered, community-based healthcare, and to offer employment opportunities to talented caregivers and healthcare workers currently serving Steward's patients."

Southcoast Health is a nonprofit, community-based health system that comprises three hospitals: Fall River-based Charlton Memorial Hospital, New Bedford, Mass.-based St. Luke's Hospital, and Wareham, Mass.-based Tobey Hospital.

Becker's has reached out to Steward for comment regarding the potential sale and will update this story as more information becomes available.