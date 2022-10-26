MaineHealth, Taro Health finalize partnership

Portland-based MaineHealth's specialists, facilities, and hospitals will be in-network with New York-based Taro Health's insurance plans beginning on Nov. 1, according to an Oct. 26 news release shared with Becker's.

Taro Health enrollees will have access to a broader range of direct primary care doctors, specialists, facilities, and hospitals through the MainHealth network, according to the release.

Co-founder and CEO of Taro Health, Frank Wu, told Becker's that a new health insurance carrier had not entered the Maine market in more than a decade, and they are excited to make their debut in the state.

"We are thrilled to be working with MaineHealth to deliver a first-of-its kind health plan that fully integrates independent direct primary care (DPC) with MaineHealth's comprehensive network of specialists, facilities and hospitals. By combining our DPC-centered health plans with the security of access to MaineHealth's robust statewide network and our existing nationwide emergency network, we can offer our members comprehensive coverage," Mr. Wu said.

MaineHealth consists of nine local health systems and 1,700 employed providers. The nonprofit system provides care to about 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire, according to the release.