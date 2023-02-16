Logan Health, Billings Clinic pursuing merger

Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health, a six-hospital system, and Billings Clinic have inked a letter of intent to explore merging into one independent health system to improve healthcare access, service and quality in Montana and northern Wyoming.

By joining together, the two systems will be better equipped to adapt to the changing healthcare environment, maintain and grow services and meet the needs of local families, according to a Feb. 15 news release.

A combined system would allow the system to integrate clinically and advance community health through various initiatives, including improving safety, quality and service; expanding the primary and specialty care; reinvesting in improved care and services; strengthening the recruitment and retention of excellent providers and other staff; and bolstering medical education, research opportunities and innovation.

"Billings Clinic and Logan Health have a long history of serving our communities' health needs. We are thrilled about our shared vision to create something transformative," Craig Lambrecht, MD, Logan Health President and CEO, said in the release. "We are looking forward to having conversations with our teams and communities as we focus efforts on delivering outstanding care for years to come."

The systems hope to sign a definitive agreement to merge into a combined organization this spring and finalize details and approvals in the summer.