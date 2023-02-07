Lifepoint scoops up 18 behavioral hospitals

Lifepoint Health acquired a majority ownership interest in behavioral health network Springstone, closing a deal that adds 18 hospitals and 35 outpatient locations to the Lifepoint network.

Louisville, Ky.-based Springstone was founded in 2010 and includes sites of care in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.

With the Feb. 7 close of the transaction, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint's network includes 62 community hospital campuses, more than 50 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, and more than 200 additional sites of care, including outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities.

"We recognize that there is a widespread and critical need for expanding access to behavioral health services, and both Lifepoint and Springstone share a commitment to providing high quality, compassionate behavioral healthcare to communities across the nation," David Dill, Lifepoint chairman and CEO, said in a news release. "By continuing to expand Lifepoint's behavioral health platform, we have an opportunity to strengthen the care continuum, bring more services to our communities, better support hospitals and providers, and improve the overall health of patients across the nation."