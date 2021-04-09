LifePoint, Prisma call off 3-hospital deal

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health have terminated an agreement for Prisma to acquire three hospitals and a freestanding emergency room from LifePoint.

The organizations entered an agreement in March 2020 for Prisma Health-Midlands to acquire KershawHealth, a single-hospital system in Camden, S.C., and Providence Health, a two-hospital system based in Columbia, S.C., from LifePoint. Prisma and LifePoint announced April 9 that the deal was canceled.

"While both parties anticipated that the acquisition would have a complex regulatory path, significant delays and challenges with the Federal Trade Commission and state regulatory authorities have made it prohibitive to move forward," the organizations said in a news release.

Prisma Health, a nonprofit system, comprises 18 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient sites. It was formed in 2019 through the merger of Greenville (S.C.) Health System and Columbia, S.C.-based Palmetto Health.

LifePoint merged with RCCH HealthCare Partners, owned by Apollo Global Management, in 2018. The company owns and operates hospitals, health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities across the country.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

WVU Health System grows to 16 hospitals

HCA to buy Tennessee hospital

COVID-19 spurs hospital megamergers: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.