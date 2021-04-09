Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

LifePoint, Prisma call off 3-hospital deal

Ayla Ellison (Twitter) - Print  | 

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health have terminated an agreement for Prisma to acquire three hospitals and a freestanding emergency room from LifePoint. 

The organizations entered an agreement in March 2020 for Prisma Health-Midlands to acquire KershawHealth, a single-hospital system in Camden, S.C., and Providence Health, a two-hospital system based in Columbia, S.C., from LifePoint. Prisma and LifePoint announced April 9 that the deal was canceled. 

"While both parties anticipated that the acquisition would have a complex regulatory path, significant delays and challenges with the Federal Trade Commission and state regulatory authorities have made it prohibitive to move forward," the organizations said in a news release

Prisma Health, a nonprofit system, comprises 18 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient sites. It was formed in 2019 through the merger of Greenville (S.C.) Health System and Columbia, S.C.-based Palmetto Health.

LifePoint merged with RCCH HealthCare Partners, owned by Apollo Global Management, in 2018. The company owns and operates hospitals, health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities across the country. 

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:
WVU Health System grows to 16 hospitals
HCA to buy Tennessee hospital
COVID-19 spurs hospital megamergers: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars