Hospital M&A update: 8 recent deals

Eight transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced since June 1:

1. Select Medical adds 7 critical illness recovery hospitals in series of transactions

Select Medical, an operator of long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals based in Mechanicsburg, Pa., will add seven critical illness recovery hospitals and eight outpatient clinics to its network through a series of transactions.

2. Ochsner to take over 7-hospital system

Rush Health Systems, a seven-hospital system in Meridian, Miss., signed an agreement to join New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

3. Beaumont, Spectrum to form 22-hospital system in Michigan

Two Michigan health systems — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health — signed a letter of intent to create a new 22-hospital system.

4. Tenet to sell 5 hospitals to Steward for $1.1B

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare will sell five hospitals in Florida to Dallas-based Steward Health Care for $1.1 billion, the organizations said June 16.

5. Primary care group buys Miami's University Health Care for $600M

Cano Health, a primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, acquired Miami-based University Health Care for $600 million, the organization said June 14.

6. 200-bed hospital to join Penn Highlands Healthcare

Monongahela Valley Hospital, a 200-bed facility in Wickerham Manor-Fisher, Pa., signed a definitive agreement to join DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.

7. American Health Systems' takeover of North Carolina system advances

Randolph Health, a bankrupt single-hospital system based in Asheboro, N.C., received verbal approval from the North Carolina attorney general to join Roanoke, Va.-based American Healthcare System.

8. Rhode Island regulators approve sale of 2 hospitals, averting closure

Rhode Island regulators conditionally approved the sale of two privately owned hospitals in the state, ending an impasse that threatened to close the two facilities.