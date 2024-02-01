HCA buys 3-year-old bankrupt hospital

Medical City Healthcare in Dallas, a subsidiary of HCA Healthcare, is now a 20-hospital system upon its completed purchase of a nearby hospital that filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

Medical City Healthcare announced it completed its acquisition of Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse (Texas) from Sunland Medical Foundation Feb. 1. The bond-financed hospital, located in a northeastern suburb of Dallas, opened in 2021 and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2023, when it also began its search for a buyer.

The hospital is now renamed Medical City Sachse and will operate as a campus of Medical City Plano (Texas), with "all current employees" transitioning to Medical City Healthcare, according to the system news release shared with Becker's.

A bankruptcy judge approved the sale of the brand-new hospital to HCA in November after an auction. Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse's owner listed assets of $50 million to $100 million and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million on the bankruptcy petition.

The purchase marks another transaction for Medical City in recent months. In December 2023, it added three hospitals with the acquisition of Decatur, Texas-based Wise Health System.

HCA owns and operates 186 hospitals in 21 states and the United Kingdom.