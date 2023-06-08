Guthrie Clinic to acquire Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital system

Sayre, Pa.-based the Guthrie Clinic has agreed to acquire the Binghamton, N.Y.-based Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital system.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, but the transaction involves the transfer of ownership from St. Louis-based Ascension.

The Guthrie Clinic, a five-hospital system that has operations in its home state and in New York, would acquire all the current Our Lady of Lourdes services, which include 24/7 emergency and acute care, a network of primary care providers, and ambulatory surgery, among others.

The transaction is expected to close by early 2024.