FTC asks judge to halt acquisition of New Jersey hospital system

The Federal Trade Commission is asking a federal judge to stop Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health's acquisition of Englewood (N.J.) Health during the agency's antitrust challenge, according to Law360.

The FTC argued in its preliminary injunction request that it believes it can prove the deal would unlawfully restrict competition in one of New Jersey's most populated counties. The FTC said it can prove the two entities "vigorously compete against each other."

The FTC filed an administrative complaint Dec. 3 and filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey to halt the transaction.

The FTC argued in its antitrust challenge that the two organizations would reduce competition in Bergen County, N.J., as they would own half of the six acute care hospitals in the county.

"This acquisition would give the combined hospital system increased bargaining leverage, likely leading to increased prices," said Ian Conner, director of the FTC's bureau of competition in December when filing the complaint. "The transaction would also remove the competitive pressures that have driven these hospitals to invest in quality improvements to the benefit of patients."

The administrative trial is scheduled for June 15.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.