Direct primary care provider to acquire 230 clinics

Paladina Health, a Denver-based direct primary care provider, has signed an agreement to acquire Healthstat, a Charlotte, N.C.-based provider of onsite and virtual primary care.

Paladina currently operates 120 clinics in 19 states. Through the Healthstat acquisition, Paladina will add 230 clinics in 13 additional states.

"Paladina Health and Healthstat share a common mission and vision to transform healthcare in America, and this integration expands our reach, scale and expertise to pursue our commitment on a truly national level," Paladina Health CEO Chris Miller said in a news release. "Combining our companies makes both of us stronger and represents a huge step forward in fixing America’s broken healthcare delivery model."

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Atrium, Wake Forest Baptist merge to create 42-hospital system

Advocate Aurora, Beaumont cancel merger

North Carolina hospital receives 7 takeover bids

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.