Deaconess Health to acquire Indiana hospital

Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health, a 20-hospital system, entered into an affiliation agreement July 26 to acquire the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center based in Jasper, Ind.

The 128-bed hospital had been asked by its sponsor, the Little Company of Mary Sisters, to find a new supporter by 2024. It signed a letter of intent to affiliate with Deaconess in February. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, according to a July 28 filing.

As well as its hospital locations, Deaconess Health operates a total of 146 care sites, according to its website.