Corewell to demolish former Michigan hospital, sell land for $1

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health has shared plans to transfer land ownership where shuttered Kelsey Hospital operated to the Village of Lakeview (Mich.) for the purchase price of $1.

The land ownership transfer will not occur until Corewell Health removes hazardous material from the hospital, which closed in October, and demolishes it, according to a Feb. 22 health system news release shared with Becker's.

"After reviewing the old hospital building, developers and village officials agreed that the existing building did not offer a canvas from which developers would want to renovate or build onto," the release said.

Demolition of the hospital is expected to start in March and wrap up in early summer.

"Our community certainly is reeling from the emotions attached to Kelsey," Darin Dood, Lakeview village manager, said in the release. "I have been optimistic from the start and think everyone recognizes the importance and financial investment of the new facility out on M-46 is to our community."

The village and Corewell Health are working with a Grand Rapids-based economic development agency to identify the best use for the former hospital site.

