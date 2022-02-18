CHS shed 30 hospitals in 3 years

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has divested 30 hospitals since 2019. Those hospitals, spread across 12 states, had 4,815 beds, according to a Feb. 17 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commision.

The for-profit company divested five hospitals last year. CHS received net proceeds of approximately $28 million in connection with those divestitures.



Here are the five hospitals CHS divested in 2021:

1. Lea Regional Medical Center (Hobbs, N.M.)

2. Tennova Healthcare-Tullahoma (Tenn.)

3. Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville (Tenn.)

4. Northwest Mississippi Medical Center (Clarksdale)

5. AllianceHealth Midwest (Midwest City, Okla.)

In July, CHS sold its 38 percent interest in Macon Healthcare, a joint venture among subsidiaries of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and two hospitals in Macon, Ga.

In 2020, CHS sold 13 hospitals. The company received net proceeds of approximately $845 million in connection with the sale of the hospitals.

Here are the 13 hospitals CHS divested in 2020:

1. Berwick (Pa.) Hospital Center

2. Brownwood (Texas) Regional Medical Center

3. Abilene (Texas) Regional Medical Center

4. San Angelo (Texas) Community Medical Center

5. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.)

6. Hill Regional Hospital (Hissboro, Texas)

7. St. Cloud (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

8. Northern Louisiana Medical Center (Ruston)

9. Shands Live Oak (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

10. Shands Starke (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

11. Southside Regional Medical Center (Petersburg, Va.)

12. Southampton Memorial Hospital (Franklin, Va.)

13. Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center (Emporia)

In November 2020, the company sold its 50 percent ownership interest in Merit Health Biloxi (Miss.).

CHS divested 12 hospitals in 2019. The hospital received net proceeds of approximately $335 million in connection with these divestitures.

Here are the 12 hospitals CHS divested in 2019:

1. Bluefield (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center

2. Lake Wales (Fla.) Medical Center

3. Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center (Davenport, Fla.)

4. College Station (Texas) Medical Center

5. Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon (Tenn.)

6. Chester (S.C.) Regional Medical Center

7. Carolinas Hospital System-Florence (S.C.)

8. Springs Memorial Hospital (Lancaster, S.C.)

9. Carolinas Hospital System-Marion (Mullins, S.C.)

10. Memorial Hospital of Salem County (Salem, N.J.)

11. Mary Black Health System-Spartanburg (S.C.)

12. Mary Black Health System-Gaffney (S.C.)