Christus Health takes out $240M in loans to help finance acquisitions

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health said it has taken out a total of $240 million in loans to help it fund acquisitions, according to a July 10 filing.

The $240 million figure will be split evenly between the Royal Bank of Canada and JPMorgan Chase, the filing said.

"The Borrower will use the proceeds of the loan for permitted corporate purposes, including the financing of certain costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of certain business assets," Christus Health said for both of the loans.

Christus Health, which operates more than 60 hospitals, acquired Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, N.M., on July 1.