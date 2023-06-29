California company buys Texas hospital

American Healthcare Systems has purchased Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center, a 214-bed hospital in Sherman, Texas, KXII reported June 28.

The Los Angeles-based healthcare operator has already started to make improvements at the hospital, including providing necessary supplies and medication, its CEO, Mike Sarian, PhD, told the news station.

In May, the hospital's CEO, Julie Stumberg, BSN, said it would be purchased by Integrated Care Technologies, a hospital development and management company based in Dallas. It is unclear why that transaction fell through, according to the news station.



The hospital was near bankruptcy when American Healthcare Systems acquired it, per Dr. Sarian. On May 24, it shuttered labor and delivery services; Dr. Sarian says his company will review the reasons for that closure.