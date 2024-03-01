Aspirus, St. Luke's form 19-hospital system

Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's and Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health have officially combined, forming a 19-hospital system with almost 14,000 employees.

The expanded health system also operates 130 outpatient locations and has 1,300 employed physicians and advanced practice providers across northeastern Minnesota, northern and central Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

As part of the transaction, Aspirus commits to:

Honor all physician, labor and union contracts.

Invest at least $300 million over eight years to fund St. Luke's strategic projects.

Implement the Epic EHR platform and other standard systems to support integration and efficiency within two years.

Expand Aspirus Health Plan into St. Luke's service area within two years, subject to regulatory conditions.

"Our collective strengths will improve health for our communities, and we look forward to what the future holds for our patients, staff and all who rely on our system for excellent care," Aspirus President and CEO Matt Heywood said in a March 1 news release.

Mr. Heywood will continue to serve as president and CEO of Aspirus. Nicholas Van Deelen and Eric Lohn will continue to serve as co-presidents of St. Luke's .

The system's headquarters is in Wausau and it will maintain its corporate office in Duluth.