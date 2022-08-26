Allina acquires full ownership of post-hospital care facilities

Minneapolis-based Allina Health plans to acquire Presbyterian Homes & Services' interest in Interlude Restorative Services for the Plymouth, Minn., and Fridley, Minn., facilities, according to an Aug. 25 news release.

The two organizations previously collaborated in chartering Interlude Restorative Services in 2015 and will now transition full control to Allina Health by the end of 2022.

Presbyterian Homes & Services continues the management of Interlude-Plymouth on a contract basis, as the integration remains an integral part of the care continuum as a skilled nursing facility on WestHealth's Plymouth (Minn.) campus.

Duane Larson, senior vice president of operations at Presbyterian Homes & Services, said they are proud of their collaboration and shared values.

"The vision of Interlude was to introduce a new model for transitional care that combined clinical and therapeutic expertise with a soothing, hospitality-focused environment. The collaboration has achieved this vision, and we are proud of the teams who have accomplished this with purpose and excellence,"

Allina Health plans to repurpose the Interlude-Fridley site to best support community needs.