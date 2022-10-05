2 hospitals to join U of Kansas Health System

Olathe (Kan.) Health, a two-hospital system, has signed a letter of intent to join The University of Kansas Health System.

Under the proposed deal, investments would be made to improve Olathe Health's services, facilities and technology. The letter of intent also includes extending specialized care to the Olathe Health service area and retaining Olathe Health's senior leadership team as part of Kansas City-based University of Kansas System.

"We're proud of what we have achieved as an independent health system over the past 70 years, and we are excited about joining a health system that complements our expertise and brings additional resources to better position our community for a brighter future," Olathe Health President and CEO Stan Holm said in an Oct. 5 news release.

Health system leaders said the due diligence process could take several months to complete.