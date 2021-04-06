Wisconsin hospital replaces anesthesiologists with CRNAs

Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center has replaced its anesthesiologists with certified registered nurse anesthetists, and some physicians aren't happy about the change, according to Medscape Medical News.

In an undated letter shared March 28 on Twitter, the community hospital's CEO, Richard Keddington, said WRMC is moving to a CRNA model in its anesthesia department.

"This is a very common model in hospitals our size … and the literature is clear that care quality and outcomes are just as good with CRNAs," the letter said.

The hospital and Envision, a medical staffing company that works with the hospital, didn't respond to Medscape's requests for comment.

Some physicians expressed concern with the change on Twitter and Facebook. Many of the comments were shared in a closed Facebook group linked to Physicians for Patient Protection, according to the report.

One surgeon at the hospital told Medscape he has no problem with the CRNA model.

"It's a misconception that physicians are required to administer anesthesia," Adam Dachman, MD, told Medscape.

