Vanderbilt performed 625 organ transplants in 2022

Vanderbilt Transplant Center in Nashville, Tenn., performed 625 organ transplants in the calendar year 2022, continuing its legacy as one of the largest transplant centers in the country, Vanderbilt University Medical Center News reported Feb. 23.

VUMC News reports that of the many transplants, its heart transplant program is growing the most, with a combined total of 429 heart transplants in the last three years alone.

"At the center of this heart transplant program is a tireless organ recovery team. In 2022, these teams traveled more than 100,000 miles to bring life-saving hearts back to Vanderbilt," VUMC News wrote. "Using remarkable organ preservation techniques and devices, hearts from as far away as Puerto Rico and Portland have been successfully transplanted at VUMC."

The number of total organ transplants was down just slightly from its 2021 count of 645, which was a record year for the volume of success at the facility. Since 1962, it claims to have performed upward of 10,000 solid organ transplants.