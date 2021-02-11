U of Houston College of Medicine joins Texas Medical Center

The University of Houston College of Medicine became the 63rd member of the Texas Medical Center, a medical district and neighborhood in south-central Houston.

The Houston medical college said Feb. 9 it received approval from the Texas Medical Center board.

"We are elated to join the Texas Medical Center as a member institution and look forward to engaging with colleagues at other institutions to advance clinical issues and best practices, and further joint research endeavors," said Stephen Spann, MD, founding dean of the University of Houston College of Medicine and new member of the Texas Medical Center advisory board. "The tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic has paradoxically produced an opportunity to address larger issues facing our health care systems, such as health equity. Together with our TMC partners, we can help be part of the solution."

The University of Houston College of Medicine's inaugural class of 30 medical students began in fall 2020.

