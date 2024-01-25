The workplace initiatives that reduced burnout, per physicians

Physicians said increasing compensation and adding support staff were the two workplace initiatives that would most effectively reduce burnout, according to a Jan. 24 Medscape report.

The "Physician Burnout and Depression Report 2024" surveyed 9,226 physicians across 29 specialties between July 5 and Oct. 9.

The report found that overall burnout has decreased in the last year. For women, it went down 7 percentage points, compared to a 2-point decrease for men. Find the specialties with the most burnout here.

Here are the workplace measures physicians said would help most with their burnout:

Increase compensation: 48%

Add support staff: 47%

Make work schedules more flexible: 46%

Increase physician control/autonomy: 41%

More respect from administrators/employees, colleagues, staff: 35%

Lighten patient loads: 33%

Make counseling available/check in with physicians: 9%

Other: 9%

Offer different jobs: 4%