The hours 23 physician specialties spend on paperwork, administration

Physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians spend 19 hours per week on paperwork and administrative tasks, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

Overall, physicians spend 15.5 hours per week on paperwork and administration, according to the report. Of that, nine hours are on EHR documentation.

Here are how many hours 23 specialties on paperwork and administrative per week:

1. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 19 hours

T-2. Critical care: 18 hours

T-2. Internal medicine: 18 hours

T-2. Nephrology: 18 hours

T-2. Neurology: 18 hours

T-2. Oncology: 18 hours

7. Family medicine: 17 hours

T-8. Cardiology: 16 hours

T-8. Psychiatry: 16 hours

T-8. Diabetes and endocrinology: 16 hours

T-11. OB-GYN: 15 hours

T-11. Pediatrics: 15 hours

T-11. General surgery: 15 hours

T-14. Orthopedics: 14 hours

T-14. Urology: 14 hours

T-14. Otolaryngology: 14 hours

T-17. Emergency medicine: 13 hours

T-17. Gastroenterology: 13 hours

T-19. Dermatology: 11 hours

T-19. Plastic surgery: 11 hours

T-19. Radiology: 11 hours

22. Ophthalmology: 10 hours

23. Anesthesiology: 9 hours