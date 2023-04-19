The hours 23 physician specialties spend on paperwork, administration

Andrew Cass -

Physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians spend 19 hours per week on paperwork and administrative tasks, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023. 

Overall, physicians spend 15.5 hours per week on paperwork and administration, according to the report. Of that, nine hours are on EHR documentation. 

Here are how many hours 23 specialties on paperwork and administrative per week: 

1. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 19 hours 

T-2. Critical care: 18 hours 

T-2. Internal medicine: 18 hours 

T-2. Nephrology: 18 hours 

T-2. Neurology: 18 hours 

T-2. Oncology: 18 hours

7. Family medicine: 17 hours 

T-8. Cardiology: 16 hours 

T-8. Psychiatry: 16 hours 

T-8. Diabetes and endocrinology: 16 hours 

T-11. OB-GYN: 15 hours

T-11. Pediatrics: 15 hours  

T-11. General surgery: 15 hours 

T-14. Orthopedics: 14 hours

T-14. Urology: 14 hours 

T-14. Otolaryngology: 14 hours 

T-17. Emergency medicine: 13 hours 

T-17. Gastroenterology: 13 hours

T-19. Dermatology: 11 hours  

T-19. Plastic surgery: 11 hours  

T-19. Radiology: 11 hours 

22. Ophthalmology: 10 hours 

23. Anesthesiology: 9 hours  

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles