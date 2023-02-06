Washington, D.C., has the highest percentage of female physicians at 49 percent, and Idaho has the lowest at 26 percent.

There are currently 1,078,681 active physicians in the U.S., according to data published by Kaiser Family Foundation.

There are currently 674,635 male physicians and 404,046 female physicians practicing across the nation, according to the data, which includes all currently active allopathic and osteopathic physicians. KFF's data is based on an information request made to Redi-Data in January.

Here are states ranked by percentage of female physicians, starting with the highest: