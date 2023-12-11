Record number of physicians now board certified

2023 saw a record number of physicians and medical specialists who were certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties — 988,737, according to a Dec. 11 news release.

The total is up by 10,000 from 2022, according to the ABMS report. The board awarded 33,600 new specialty certificates to clinicians across a total of 40 specialties and also awarded 16,972 new subspecialty certificates to clinicians across 89 subspecialties.

Washington, D.C., has the highest concentration of board certified clinicians, with 65.63 per 10,000. States with the highest concentration of board certified clinicians now include: Massachusetts with 45.51 per 10,000, followed by Maryland with 40.49 per 10,000 and Connecticut with 40.07.

According to the report, the areas with the fewest board certified clinicians includes: Oklahoma with only 17.73 per 10,000, Mississippi with 18.42 per 10,000 and Idaho with 18.78.