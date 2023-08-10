Physician's license permanently revoked over 1986 incident

The New Jersey State Board of Medical Examiners permanently revoked the license of a physician who had sexual relations with a cognitively impaired patient who bore his child in 1986.

The board found "uncontroverted evidence" that Jashvant Amin, MD, an internist and hematologist, engaged in professional and sexual misconduct and lacked the "good moral character" required to serve as a healthcare professional, according to an Aug. 10 attorney general's press release.

The investigation was opened after a complaint was filed by the patient's son, now an adult. Interviews and documentation showed the complainant's mother became pregnant while she was Dr. Amin's patient and DNA testing confirmed the complainant is his biological son.