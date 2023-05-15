Physicians exit Ascension hospital amid transgender care probe

Dell Children's Medical Center is parting ways with the physicians who staffed its adolescent medicine clinic amid a state probe into the hospital's transgender care practices, the Austin-based hospital confirmed to Becker's May 15.

"While the physicians who previously staffed the clinic will be departing, the clinic remains open and supported by other physicians within Dell Children's Medical Group," a hospital spokesperson told Becker's. "We are working with our staff, families, and other providers to ensure our patients' safety and make sure we are helping families connect with the appropriate healthcare services."

The hospital — part of St. Louis-based Ascension — did not specify how many physicians were leaving the clinic or when.

The staffing changes come as Texas investigates whether the Austin-based hospital is unlawfully performing gender-transition surgeries on minors. In April, the right-wing group Project Veritas issued a report, alleging that the hospital was offering puberty blockers and other gender-affirming care.

After the report's release, Dell Children's said it would conduct a "thorough review" of the situation, as the organization prohibits surgery and hormone therapy as treatments for children with gender dysphoria.

"To the extent that care provided at our clinic may have been inconsistent with our organization's position on this important issue, we intend to take appropriate action," the hospital said April 28.