Physician-owned private practices are drying up: AMA

Between 2012 and 2022, physicians working in private practices decreased by 13 percent, an American Medical Association report found.

The analysis argues that the declining physician ownership trend will continue unless Medicare payment reform considers the costs physicians face with running a medical practice.

"The AMA analysis shows that the shift away from independent practices is emblematic of the fiscal uncertainty and economic stress many physicians face due to statutory payment cuts in Medicare, rising practice costs and intrusive administrative burdens," AMA President Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, said in a July 12 news release. "Practice viability requires fiscal stability."

Here are five other findings: