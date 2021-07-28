Physician lives at Tennessee hospital to be available around the clock

Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tenn., is one of dozens of rural hospitals across the country struggling to keep its doors open.

The hospital's owner, Rennova Health, said in April that its Tennessee hospitals were operating at a cash deficiency. The West Palm Beach, Fla.-based company said payroll had been late, making it difficult to retain employees.

The challenges have left Big South Fork Medical Center with only one physician, Deepak Reddy, DO. He lives at the facility to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to National Geographic.

Six rural hospitals in Tennessee have closed since 2019, including two owned by Rennova. The company shut down Jamestown (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center in June 2019 and closed Jellico (Tenn.) Community Hospital in March.