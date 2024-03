Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., will open a health college in August 2025. It will initially offer two nursing degrees to students, with plans for other health disciplines to be added over time, according to a March 11 announcement shared with Becker's.

Both a BSN and MSN will be available for students to pursue in 2025. Soon after, the school plans to also add curriculums for speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, physician assistant and physical therapy.