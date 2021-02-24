Pennsylvania Hospital physician stabbed in head, face; patient in custody: 5 details

A female physician at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia is recovering from multiple stab wounds after a patient she was treating Feb. 23 allegedly attacked her, according to CBS Philly.

Five details:

1. The physician, whose name has not been released, was treating her patient when the patient stabbed her in the head and face, according to Philadelphia police.

2. The physician received immediate care and was stabilized after the attack, according to the report. She has been discharged from the hospital, according to a statement Penn Medicine sent to Becker's Feb. 24. The hospital is part of Penn Medicine.

3. Philadelphia police took the patient into custody after the assault. The hospital is cooperating with the police investigation.

4. Pennsylvania Hospital has not provided a motive for the attack.

5. No other patients or staff were in danger at the hospital, and normal operations resumed shortly after the afternoon attack, according to the health system's statement.

