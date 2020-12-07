Oregon suspends license of physician who discouraged mask-wearing

An Oregon physician who publicly spoke out against wearing a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19 has had his medical license suspended, according to The Washington Post.

In a written order Dec. 4, the Oregon Medical Board suspended the license of Steven A. LaTulippe, MD, a family medicine physician at South View Medical Arts in Dallas, Ore. The board alleges Dr. LaTulippe engaged in "conduct that is contrary to medical ethics and does or might constitute a danger to the health or safety of the public."

It also accuses him of "gross negligence."

Specific acts cited in the letter include the physician's alleged advice to a Medicaid patient. According to the board, the patient contacted Dr. LaTulippe's medical clinic in July for guidance on COVID-19 and was told asymptomatic people should not be tested, that wearing masks does not prevent virus transmission, and the patient was told not to self-isolate because exposure to others would provide COVID-19 immunity.

The board said the patient seeking the guidance from Dr. LaTulippe's clinic was terminated as a patient after questioning the appropriateness of the guidance.

The board also contends workers in Dr. LaTulippe's clinic refuse to wear masks at work and urge people who enter the clinic wearing masks to remove them.

Dr. LaTulippe "regularly tells his patients that masks are ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and should not be worn"; "directs patients to a YouTube video providing false information about mask-wearing" ; and "regularly advises, particularly for his elderly and pediatric patients, that it is 'very dangerous' to wear masks because masks exacerbate [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] and asthma and cause or contribute to multiple serious health conditions," according to the board.

The Post could not immediately reach Dr. LaTulippe for comment Dec. 5.

In a recent interview, Dr. LaTulippe told NBC News he believes there is "bad science behind" wearing masks.

"I have absolutely zero problems with infectivity, and I have completely successful treatments, so I ask, 'What is the problem?' Why would I be demonized if I know what I'm doing?" he told the news network.

The CDC has advocated wearing masks to combat COVID-19.

