More than 60% of physicians experienced burnout in 2021, study finds

Physicians' emotional exhaustion and depersonalization scores were worse in 2021 than in 2020, according to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings on Sept. 13.

The 2021 study — also conducted in 2020, 2017, 2014 and 2011 — surveyed 2,440 U.S. physicians about work-life integration, burnout, depression and professional fulfillment.

The pandemic's longevity has "taxed healthcare delivery systems to their limits," according to the study's authors. Its chronic nature has "depleted healthcare workers' emotional reserves," and political skepticism toward vaccines and science has taken a toll on patient-provider relationships.

