Monitoring work burnout factors could prevent physicians from leaving profession

Researchers found feeling valued and efficient teamwork were two factors that reduced burnout throughout the pandemic.
Monitoring these factors as well as the variables associated with higher burnout could prevent physician burnout, researchers said.
The study, published Nov. 23 in JAMA Health Forum, surveyed more than 20,600 physicians and clinicians between 2019 and 2021. The surveys measured burnout and factors associated with it, including chaotic workplaces and overwhelming workloads.
Here are three other findings:
- Higher burnout rates were associated with chaotic workplaces, low work control, poor teamwork and not feeling valued.
- Burnout was at 45 percent in 2019 and 60 percent in 2021.
- Intent to leave increased from 24 percent to 40 percent as job satisfaction decreased.