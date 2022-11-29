Monitoring work burnout factors could prevent physicians from leaving profession

Researchers found feeling valued and efficient teamwork were two factors that reduced burnout throughout the pandemic.

Monitoring these factors as well as the variables associated with higher burnout could prevent physician burnout, researchers said.

The study, published Nov. 23 in JAMA Health Forum, surveyed more than 20,600 physicians and clinicians between 2019 and 2021. The surveys measured burnout and factors associated with it, including chaotic workplaces and overwhelming workloads.

Here are three other findings: