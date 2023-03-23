HCA by the numbers in 2022

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare released its annual impact report March 23, spotlighting patient care advancements, as well as the system's community investments and efforts to support staff.

The impact report is based on accomplishments the 180-hospital system made in 2022.

Ten highlights from the report:

Patient care and quality

HCA had more than 37 million patient encounters in 2022.

More than 80 percent of HCA hospitals received an "A" or "B" grade from The Leapfrog Group in its fall patient safety rankings.

The HCA Healthcare Research Institute, the system's multispeciality clinical research arm, conducted more than 250 trials last year.

HCA provided an estimated $3.5 billion in charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care.

Community

The HCA Healthcare Foundation donated more than $44 million to community organizations in the U.S.

HCA donated $5.25 million to historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions — part of its promise to invest $10 million over three years.

HCA donated $1.5 million to support disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Ian hit Florida in September.

Staff