Employee killed at Hawaii hospital; former patient charged

A 29-year-old employee of Hawaii State Hospital was found stabbed to death Nov. 13 at the facility, which is a behavioral health facility in Kaneohe.

Tommy Kekoa Carvalho, 25, was arrested at the hospital and charged with murder, according to police records.

Mr. Carvalho was a patient at Hawaii State Hospital who had been discharged in August, according to a statement released by the department of health. Since his discharge, he had been transitioning from inpatient treatment to housing at a state operated residential program.

The employee suffered multiple stab wounds, including to the neck and head, KITV news reported.

"On-site state hospital leadership immediately responded to ensure the safety of residents and staff," Kenneth Fink, MD, director of the Hawaii Department of Health stated. "Deputy Director for behavioral health, Marian Tsuji, Hawai'i State Hospital Administrator Dr. Kenneth Luke, and I arrived on campus this evening to support operations and offer emotional support to staff. We are working with law enforcement to support their investigation into this matter and will provide updates as they become available."

The name and role of the deceased employee were not immediately released.