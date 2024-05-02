Colorado school plans new medical college for 2026

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill May 1, allowing the state to help finance the University of Northern Colorado's proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine.

With the state allocating $127.5 million toward construction and accreditation costs, plus $41 million for escrow needs, the university said it plans to annually enroll 150 medical students as early as fall 2026.

The College of Osteopathic Medicine will address the state's physician shortage: "A staggering 65% of the state's physician needs are still unmet," the university said in a news release. "In 2023, all but three of Colorado's 64 counties lacked enough primary care health professionals."

The project needs a minimum of $200 million, the school said, and donations will fund the remaining costs not covered by the state.