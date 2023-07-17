Cedars-Sinai performed more than 600 organ transplants in last year

Cedars-Sinai's organ transplant program had its busiest year on record with 616 successful transplants for better patient outcomes, according to a July 17 news release shared with Becker's.

Kidney transplants accounted for more than half of the health system's record year of organ transplants at a total of 316 kidneys as well as one dual kidney-pancreas procedure. In addition, 15 of the kidney transplants were performed on pediatric patients, denoting a record for the system.

In addition to kidney transplants, surgeons at Cedars-Sinai also performed 202 thoracic organ transplants, 126 heart transplants and 76 lung transplants — all of which out-performed the health system's transplant numbers last year, according to the release.