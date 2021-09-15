California medical group grows to 4,200 physicians

San Ramon, Calif.-based Hill Physicians Medical Group will grow to more than 4,220 physicians with the addition of NorthBay Medical Group providers in October.

Hill Physicians Medical Group, which includes more than 4,000 physicians and is the largest independent physician association in California, will double its presence in the Solano County, Calif., area when it adds NorthBay Medical Group's more than 220 primary care and specialty providers.

"This partnership is a reflection of our shared vision and values with NorthBay Medical Group, and we look forward to enhancing access to quality healthcare services for the residents of Solano County," Hill Physicians Medical Group CEO David Joyner said in a Sept. 13 news release.

NorthBay Medical Group is part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, and patients can receive a second opinion from Mayo's specialists at no additional charge.