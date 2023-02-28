Alabama hospital's medical group to employ 44% more physicians this year

Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center's 35-physician medical group plans to employ 20 more physicians this year, according to The Cullman Times.

James Clements, CEO of the 150-bed hospital, said the move aligns with his strategy to build a premier physician practice to support the growing community. Cullman County's population was up 9 percent in the most recent census report.

Cullman Regional has more than 21 medical specialties and multiple clinic locations with services including primary care, anesthesia, cardiology, orthopedics and more.