8 nonclinical AI uses physicians are excited about

Sixty-five percent of physicians said they see definite or some advantage of using AI tools, including nonclinical uses, an American Medical Association report found.
The results were collected from a survey of 1,000 physicians, a series of interviews with artificial intelligence experts, a roundtable discussion and a review of existing literature about health AI.
About 30% of respondents are more excited than concerned about AI, compared to 29% who are more concerned than excited and 41% who are equally concerned and excited.
Here are the nonclinical use cases to monitor. Many are already in use and all are expected to rise in popularity over the next decade:
- Access to care — optimized scheduling and support prior authorization process.
- Administration and revenue cycle — identify appropriate billing and service codes, predict likelihood of claims denial and support accurate coding.
- Operations — predict staffing volumes and need, track inventory and predict equipment failures.
- Regulatory compliance and reporting — automate tracking and reporting of regulatory compliance measures and analyze documentation and processes for adherence.
- Patient experience and satisfaction analysis — analyze patient feedback and predict patient satisfaction trends.
- Quality improvement and management — track quality outcomes and identify gaps or inequalities in outcomes or services.
- Education — monitor clinical interaction and provide feedback, identify staff learning needs and resources, and automate haptic feedback during robotic training.
- Research — predict structures of proteins, optimize research subject outreach and clinical trial enrollment, analyze EHRs to find potential human research subjects.