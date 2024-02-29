8 nonclinical AI uses physicians are excited about

Sixty-five percent of physicians said they see definite or some advantage of using AI tools, including nonclinical uses, an American Medical Association report found.

The results were collected from a survey of 1,000 physicians, a series of interviews with artificial intelligence experts, a roundtable discussion and a review of existing literature about health AI.

About 30% of respondents are more excited than concerned about AI, compared to 29% who are more concerned than excited and 41% who are equally concerned and excited.

Here are the nonclinical use cases to monitor. Many are already in use and all are expected to rise in popularity over the next decade: