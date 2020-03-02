600-provider NJ multispecialty group acquires 5 more physician practices

Advocare, a major multispecialty group based in Marlton, N.J., scooped up five independent physician practices March 1 in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area.

The newly acquired practices will continue to operate independently under the Advocare name. They will benefit from shared services that include revenue cycle management, human resources, an after-hours call center and an enterprise EMR. The five new practices went live on Advocare's eClinical Works EMR on March 1.

Advocare has nearly 600 providers and is one of the largest independent multispecialty groups in the region.

The five new practices under the Advocare umbrella are:

Advocare Fairmount Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine (Philadelphia)

Advocare Hillsborough (N.J.) Pediatrics

Advocare Jersey Heights Pediatrics (Jersey City, N.J.)

Advocare Kintiroglou Pediatrics (West Orange and Florham Park, N.J.)

Advocare Sunset Road Medical Associates (Burlington, N.J.)

