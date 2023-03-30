5 systems launching residency programs

Several hospitals and health systems have rolled out new physician residency programs this year to create more training opportunities for students after medical school and expand the pipeline of future physicians.

Five such programs launched or expanded in 2023:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you'd like to add a new program to the list, please email Mackenzie Bean at mbean@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Washington State University will create the state's first pediatric residency program, the organizations said March 28.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast division is partnering with The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg to create residency programs at two Texas hospitals: Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen and Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

3. Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital and Sam Houston State University, also in Huntsville, are launching a family medicine residency this summer, NBC affiliate KAGS reported Feb. 17.

4. Novant Health Pender Medical Center in Burgaw, N.C., is launching a rural family medicine residency program through a partnership with Black River Health Services, also in Burgaw, and UNC School of Medicine.

5. Pittsburgh-based UPMC expanded its partnership with Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan to support six subspecialty residency programs and two fellowship programs.