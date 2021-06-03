42 places where PAs have full prescriptive authority & the 9 states they don't

The scope of physician assistants' practice can be highly controversial, with prescriptive authority varying across states.

PAs have full prescriptive authority in 42 states, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Data is pulled from Barton Associates' Interactive Physician Assistant Scope of Practice Law Guide and was taken July 24, 2015. Full prescriptive authority refers to whether or not PA prescriptive authority is determined at the practice level by the supervising physician.

42 states, areas where PAs have full prescriptive authority:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

9 states where PAs don't have full prescriptive authority:

Arkansas — PAs are not authorized to prescribe Schedule II medications.

Florida — PAs may not prescribe controlled substances, general anesthetics orand radiographic contrast materials.

Georgia — PAs are not authorized to prescribe Schedule II medications.

Iowa — PAs are not authorized to prescribe Schedule II depressants.

Kentucky — PAs may not prescribe or administer scheduled drugs.

Maine — PAs are not authorized to prescribe Schedule II medications.

Missouri — PAs are not authorized to prescribe Schedule II medications.

Oklahoma — Board defines scope prescriptions PA may prescribe.

West Virginia — PAs are not authorized to prescribe Schedule II medications.