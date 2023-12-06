4 states ease international medical students' visa requirements

The Northern Border Regional Commission is easing visa requirements for international students, the Press-Republican reported Dec. 6.

The J-1 Visa Waiver Program, launched Dec. 5, eases the visa requirements for physicians who are trained in the U.S. if they agree to practice in health professional shortage areas and medically underserved areas in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont for three years at 40 hours per week.

The program complements existing programs that have a cap on effective waivers, according to the report. It will be available to 56 counties in the region and is estimated to include more than 200 healthcare facilities.